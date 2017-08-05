Local swim instructor earns accolade

STROKES TO SUCCESS: Elders Swim Centre's swim instructor Julie Sells with 18 month old Dustyn Rumble.

JULIE Sells has spent about eight years watching kids go from swimming with parents to lapping the pool by themselves.

And for her efforts in training the next generation of swimmers, the Elders Swim Centre teacher has received a prestigious Austswim award.

Ms Sells received the Queensland Infant Teacher of the Year from the swimming education organisation, based on her commitment to swimming, leadership qualities and lesson planning.

Ms Sells said it was an amazing moment.

"I was initially shocked, but now I'm so proud of the achievement,” she said.

"I've always loved the rewarding experience of seeing kids progress, knowing they've got these skills for life.”

Ms Sells said it was important to keep up swimming lessons, no matter the season.

"You can't teach a child to read for six months, then stop for another six, and start again after that.

"So in the same vein, why neglect their swimming lessons?”