Local swimmers support fight against MS

ON BEHALF of the local Hervey Bay Multiple Sclerosis Support Group I would like to sincerely thank all those who participated or helped in the recent MS Swimathon held at the Aquatic Centre as a fund raiser.

This was the inaugural Swimathon for Hervey Bay and consisted of 5 teams with 60 competitors held over 12 hours and the end result was $10,500 raised for MS to be used locally.

One team, the Little Darlings, swam in honour of a competitor's father who had MS and passed away last year.

Another team, the Chunky Dunks swam as a show of support for their Grade 5 teacher who also has MS.

Records show that there are 100 people with MS registered with the Queensland MS Society here in Hervey Bay and not everyone with MS is in a wheelchair or using a walker.

There are many who, with modern advances in treatment and medication can lead a normal life and delay the onset of any disabling effects of MS.

We have all seen recent media reports of positive results from stem cell research and MS Australia is now carrying out its own testing here in Australia.

Hopefully the MS Swimathon will become an annual event here in Hervey Bay and grow in popularity.

BEV CORNWELL

Hervey Bay and Maryborough MS Support Group