Local tennis clubs open and ready to serve singles

TENNIS: If you fancy a hit of tennis, our local tennis centres are open for bookings.

Hervey Bay and Districts Tennis Association opened its courts on Wednesday for social singles play.

Club president Geoff Arnell has asked for patience from players and the community as restrictions are slowly lifted.

"It will continue to evolve and we need to abide by the guidelines," he said.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday the Hervey Bay courts will open 7-10am at a cost of $5 per player.

Night sessions are on Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays 7-9pm. Confirmation of attendance by text on 0402 918 602 is needed to book a court at $6 per player.

From today, the courts will also open Saturdays 2-5pm and people are required to book attendance by text on 0427 230 261 at $5 per person.

If you wish to hire a court outside the above times, text 0427 230 061 with your preferred time and the club will do its best to open up for you.

Families only will be permitted to play doubles and it is preferred you bring your own tennis balls.

The Maryborough tennis courts are also open for singles play.

Both tennis centres urge players to practise social distancing, use the hand sanitiser provided and wash your hands at frequent intervals.