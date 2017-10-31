Local tradies ready to grow a mo for charity

IF YOU see a rise in men sporting a moustache this month, there's not a sweeping '70s trend hitting the Bay, it's all in the name of men's health.

Guaranteed Plumbing owner Heath Wilson and his team have signed up to grow a mo to fundraise for Movember.

Staff member Nathan Hume approached Mr Wilson to get the team involved after participating solo for six years.

"Nathan came to the business with the idea of doing Movember and we all jumped on board and thought it was a great idea,” he said.

Mr Hume said each year he had raised between $400-$600 but with the help of the team he hoped to raise more for the charity that's close to his heart.

"My goal is to raise at least $1500 since we're doing it with so many people,” he said.

"I've known blokes with prostate cancer and depression and I want to get everyone talking about it and throwing a bit of coin to where it's needed.”

Mr Wilson said his motivation was to support men's mental health after seeing the devastating effects of suicide first-hand.

"Statistically speaking, the suicide rate among men in this country is huge and tradies are the worst,” he said.

"I have seen on two occasions what a family has had to deal with in the aftermath of a suicide.

"In both instances, you sit back and ask yourself 'how could I have done more to recognise this and prevent it?'”

To encourage locals to chip in money to help the team hit their goal of $1500, Mr Wilson is offering 10 free home health checks to those who donate.

"Everyone who donates to the cause will be in the running to win one of 10 home health checks, where we go out to people's homes and inspect their plumbing and make sure there's no hidden monsters they're unaware of,” he said.

"For me it's not about doing it to be in a competition, I want them to do it to support the cause.”