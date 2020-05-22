Menu
Aspire Travel and Cruise owner and manager Marita Behrendorff encouraged residents to holiday local and support their local travel agencies by booking it with them. Picture: Glen Porteous
News

Epic holidays in our own backyard? Travel agents can help

Glen Porteous
21st May 2020 1:09 PM
HOLIDAY local and book local was the message Aspire Travel and Cruise owner manager Marita Behrendorff wanted to get out to Fraser Coast residents when planning their next vacation.

With travel restriction distances being relaxed but the state still in lockdown, Ms Behrendorff said now was an ideal time to see the region and support local businesses.

"If you book a vacation around this region with your local travel agency, then you are supporting local businesses which will be very important during this economic recovery period," Ms Behrendorff said.

"A local travel agency can match with what the client wants for their holiday and ensure they get what they want from it."

Ms Behrendorff said a local travel agency can be mutli-skilled at helping their clients.

"We were able to help clients return safely from overseas when the Federal Government announced the lockdown and the travellers then went into their compulsory two week isolation," she said.

For several weeks Ms Behrendorff had to shut the doors to her business and worked from home during the coronavirus health crisis.

She also had to stand down two staff members from the end of March but now has them back working from home because of support from JobKeeper.

With the doors back open and upcoming school holidays, Ms Behrendorff said now was a great opportunity to holiday either in the region or the state.

"We call ourselves a one-stop shop that includes handling every aspect of travel requirements," she said.

