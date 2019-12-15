Locals appalled as dirty nappies left at fishing hole

Coochin Creek residents have been left appalled after a popular fishing spot has twice been used as an illegal dumping site. Picture: Contributed

COOCHIN Creek residents have been left to clean up an "appalling" mess including dirty nappies, illegally dumped at a popular fishing hole.

On Friday morning along Roys Rd, a 4WD, understood to be stolen, was spotted dumping a full load of camping gear and items such as backpacks, pillows and eskies.

Ann Phillips saw the vehicle drive off and notified the authorities.

She said police told her the vehicle was stolen from a nearby service station.

"It wasn't the usual junk that campers usually leave behind: this was all good quality stuff," she said.

"They must have dumped it and continued on.

"It was so sad, really. A family must have been ready to go away camping and they get it all stolen."

The weekend prior, the same site was left with a "horrendous" mess after a young family stayed there.

Mrs Phillips was forced again to clean up the mess.

"We were appalled at the mess - we often are. There was a whole garbage bin full," she said.

"The mess would be about four or five bin bags full.

"Why would they do that?

"It had dirty nappies in there, too, just left, and this is an area that's tidal, too, so someone would have likely gone in the water.

"It's such a shame."