Locals living on less than $2 a day

Some Fraser Coast residents are living on less than $2 a day.

ABOUT 45% of Fraser Coast residents are living on less than $400 each week and some families are even worse off according to a local charity.

We Care 2 worker Mary-Ann Geluk said there were many residents on the Fraser Coast living on less than $2 a day.

"We see between 80-120 people a day come to our food shop and some for emergency relief,” Ms Geluk said

"They are homeless they haven't got a family so we are it.”

"You see high unemployment rates, not just for young people but for men and women that need to put food on table for their families, some are short in shifts, they can pay rent and bills but can't pay for food.

"We encourage them to pay their rent and bills and let us help them with food. Some circumstances just don't change, so to live on $2 a day is pretty realistic.”

"I think we have an issue with funding - our emergency relief funding is federal but everything else we do relies communities donations.”

One campaign which aims to make a difference is the Oaktree Foundation's 'Live Below the Line'.

The campaign sees supporters live on $2 a day for at least five days, giving them a glimpse into the reality faced by thousands of Australians.

"Together with our partners, we are able to help fund education programs in the Asia Pacific region, which can help lift youths out of the poverty cycle,” Ms Gilad said.

"We believe that everyone should have access to the basic human rights of food, water, and an education.”

Ms Geluk said while campaigns helped raise awareness, they were not the answer.

"It spreads understanding, but does not so much solve the problem, she said

"We do get some local government support and occasional a grants, but local people aren't in the positions other people are in to dig deep and give.

"People can volunteer and help assist here in the food shop, we have got our homeless breakfast three times a week and are always looking for toiletries and donations, whether it be time, money or goods.”

Head to the We Care 2 website at https://wc2.org.au for more.