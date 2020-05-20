Locals saddle up to ride at the Maryborough Showgrounds

Local riders looking forward to returning to the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Centre after restrictions were loosened.

FRASER COAST horse riders are returning to their saddles as Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Centre begins its staged reopening.

The centre took bookings for casual horse riding yesterday.

In the first stage of reopening it is offering casual riding sessions 7 days per week from 8am to 11.30am and noon to 3.30pm.

Horse clubs and user groups welcome the decision.

Maryborough Active Riders secretary Pam Thurlow said: "Our members, myself included, will be booking to return.

"We understand it is the first step and we have our programs ready to go when further restrictions ease," Thurlow said.

Maryborough Pony Club secretary Amy Harth said: "Our members are happy that they can return to the showgrounds."

Southern Cross Xtreme Cowboy Racing's Natasha Webber said: "We will be taking up the opportunity and are looking forward to returning to full cub activities when restrictions are lifted."

Bookings are essential and session places are limited. Bookings via the website: bit.ly/msep_cr20

Riders will be able to access the Eastern Arena, Southern Arena, Cutting Pen and Covered Arena

Work is being done around stable rows A-H and riders are asked to avoid the area.

Annual pass holders will receive an email with a unique code which will allow them to reserve their times without the need to pay again.

These limits will stay in place until at least June 12.

Restrictions will be reassessed after this date in line with government guidelines at that time.

All other facilities at the showgrounds remain closed, including the stables and wash bays. Bathroom amenities will be available at the witch's hat only.