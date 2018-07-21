Locals want a choice when it comes to Dying with Dignity

RIGHT TO DIE: Mogens Nielsen hopes no one will have to suffer a painful death just as his mother did three years ago.

WHEN Mogens Nielsen's mother died after a long, painful battle with dementia, he made her a promise he would fight for the right to die with dignity.

"When she was alive and well, she always said she didn't want to die a terrible death,” he said.

"But what do we do? (Euthanasia) wasn't legal.”

Mr Nielsen was one of about 100 people who attended the Dying with Dignity public information session yesterday.

It was originally planned to be held in the USC library but after overwhelming interest, they had to move to a bigger venue.

Dying with Dignity Queensland advocates for law reform to allow the legal option of voluntary assisted dying.

The aim is for Queensland Parliament to follow the Victorian Parliament which passed Voluntary Assisted Dying Legislation last year.

It became clear yesterday many of the elderly community were in support of the choice to end a person's life at a time of their choosing.

The full room was a positive sign for Mr Nielsen who said he would work for as long as necessary to see voluntary euthanasia legalised.

It was only three years ago when his mother died aged 84.

Reflecting on his earlier years, Mr Nielsen became emotional talking to the Chronicle as he remembered the woman who changed before his very eyes.

"It was an undignified, terrible death,” he said.

"I don't know how much pain she was in.”

Mr Nielsen hoped he too would have the option to die in a dignified manner when his own time came.

DWDQ Committee and Hervey Bay electorate co-ordinator Phil Browne said considering the popularity of the previous session, he was not surprised by the turn out.

"It makes it very evident that these sorts of events and topics are ones the community are eager to embrace,” he said.

"It's very important for people to know their options and what the group is all about.”