Location revealed for iconic Bay carols

TOP SPOT: A location has been decided for the 2019 Carols by Candlelight.

THIS year’s Hervey Bay Carols by Candlelight is coming home to the Seafront Oval.

The exciting plans to host the event on Saturday, December 14, back at the iconic venue it had been held at for about 30 years, was signed off by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Event organiser Julie Terry, from the Christian Churches of Hervey Bay, said the team was thrilled to once again host the event at the “home of the carols”, after redevelopment of the oval resulted in last year’s carols being moved to the Hervey Bay Sports Club oval.

Unfortunately, the event was cancelled due to severe weather predictions.

“We’re looking forward to being back at the Seafront Oval... it’s the home of the carols and I think the atmosphere down there is quite special,” Mrs Terry said.

“If we are under the stars down on the oval by the sea, I just think it adds something special to the event.”

Mrs Terry said the major improvements as part of the $2.6 million council project, including a state-of-the-art LED screen, major landscaping, a redeveloped stage, toilet block and a new car park near the oval, would help bring the event back with a bang.

“With the new redevelopment, there are aspects that are great for us, especially the screen and the stage.

“From an organisational point of view, we’ve been organising it for six years ourselves, and we know the oval, we’ve got things in place and we know where to set things up.

“With the upgrades and access to power and everything it’s so much better now. It should be bigger and better than before.”

The event is sponsored and supported by the Hervey Bay RSL, local businesses, churches, council and Fraser Coast Events.