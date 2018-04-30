LOCK OR LOSE: Vehicle, home thefts on the rise

Bay officers remind people to lock it or lose it

Bay officers remind people to lock it or lose it

A SPATE of thefts across the Fraser Coast has prompted police to take to the streets reminding residents to lock it, or lose it.

Officers from the Hervey Bay police station were out in force on the Esplanade leaving notes as a "friendly reminder" to keep their cars locked to protect their valuables.

Quad bikes for police patrols were also demonstrated.

FOLLOW MORE FRASER COAST CRIME STORIES HERE

Lock it or lose it - (L) Anne Lederhose and Jill Barclay from Volunteers in Policing place flyers on the windscreens of parked cars. Alistair Brightman

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said there were a number of stealing offences that had occurred in the last few weeks "purely because people aren't locking windows and doors."

She said these offences were on the increase because people more people were keeping their homes and vehicles unlocked.

"We find the majority of these offenders are when vehicles or homes are unlocked... and vehicles have got valuables sitting on the front seat," Sr Cst Nancarrow said.

"Even if they are home, we find that sneak offences are occurring where people just wander in the front door and take valuable items."