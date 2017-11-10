Lock the Gate welcomes frack-free declaration from Premier

NO FRACKING WAY: A protest march organised by the Wide Bay Burnett Water 4 Life group in September.

NO FRACKING WAY: A protest march organised by the Wide Bay Burnett Water 4 Life group in September. Valerie Horton

FOUR years of fighting fracking in the Wide Bay Burnett region may have paid off for Vicki Perrin.

Ms Perrin, who is the organiser of conservation group Lock the Gate, said it was a huge relief to hear Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk say there would be no fracking in the region under a re-elected Labor Government.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed the news with Ms Perrin during her visit to Maryborough yesterday.

But Ms Perrin says more still needs to be done.

She said the next step would be securing the legislative protection to ensure the promise was kept after the state election.

FOLLOW MORE FC ELECTION STORIES HERE

"We've had the verbal confirmation, now we need it in writing," Ms Perrin said.

"We won't stop until there's legislative protection from shale gas fields and fracking in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

Ms Perrin said the commitment matches statements given by The Greens and One Nation.

Lock the Gate is seeking bi-partisan support from the LNP for the fracking no-go zone in the region.

"Now it's up to Tim Nicholls and the Liberal-National Party to step up and promise to protect the Wide Bay Burnett and all the agriculture and tourism jobs," she said.

"We need a fully legislated no-go zone for gasfields and fracking across the Wide Bay Burnett region.

"We can't afford to risk our precious farmland and water or allow our thriving agriculture and tourism industries to be destroyed for fracking."

About 20 communities across the Wide Bay Burnett region have declared themselves gasfield free in recent years.

"Farmers and communities across Queensland's gorgeous Wide Bay Burnett region, including the Fraser Coast, are blanketed by licences for fracking gasfields," Ms Perrin said.

Fracking has remained a contentious issue in the Wide Bay Burnett region, with hundreds of protesters marching in opposition to future shale gas projects in the region in September.