LOCK UP: Two cars broken into in one night

TWO cars were broken into in the same Maryborough street on the same night.

Between 7pm on February 20 and 9.30am on February 21, offenders forced open the rear driver side passenger door of a car and have rummaged through the consoles.

It does not appear that any property was stolen from the car on Errol St, however the vehicle was damaged.

Between 8.50pm and 8.30am on the same night, two wallets were stolen from a car up the road.

Anyone with information that may help police investigations are being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.