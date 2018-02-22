Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LOCK UP: Two cars broken into in one night

22nd Feb 2018 6:15 AM

TWO cars were broken into in the same Maryborough street on the same night. 

Between 7pm on February 20 and 9.30am on February 21, offenders forced open the rear driver side passenger door of a car and have rummaged through the consoles. 

It does not appear that any property was stolen from the car on Errol St, however the vehicle was damaged. 

Between 8.50pm and 8.30am on the same night, two wallets were stolen from a car up the road. 

Anyone with information that may help police investigations are being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

Related Items

Show More
car thefts fccrime fraser coast police
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Protesters confront Local Govt Minister outside council

Protesters confront Local Govt Minister outside council

News STIRLING Hinchliffe's visit to the Fraser Coast didn't go as smoothly as planned when a small group of ratepayers confronted him outside council chambers.

  • 22nd Feb 2018 5:00 AM
Sister confronts three men who killed her brother

Sister confronts three men who killed her brother

News Three men jailed for life over murder of Shaun Barker

  • 22nd Feb 2018 5:35 AM
Zonta hosts women's lunch

Zonta hosts women's lunch

Community Correctional Centre's new GM to speak at Zonta's IWD lunch

  • 22nd Feb 2018 6:39 AM
Bay Power set for two scratch matches

Bay Power set for two scratch matches

Sport Bay Power will play two scratch matches before the season starts.

  • 22nd Feb 2018 5:00 AM

Local Partners