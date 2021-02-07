LOCK UP: Thefts from cars on the rise across Coast

Fraser Coast police are asking the community to ensure they secure their vehicles after a number of thefts from vehicles in the region over the past few weeks.

Within the last 30 days, there has been a significant amount of reported thefts from vehicles, which were all mostly unlocked at the time, with 10 incidents reported in Hervey Bay and eight in Maryborough.

Police are urging the public to get into the habit of ensuring their vehicles are locked.

Most car thefts are opportunistic and there are a number of things you can do to reduce the risk of having your car stolen or broken into, including parking in well-lit, highly visible areas, installing a car alarm and removing any valuables that might tempt thieves.