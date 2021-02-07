Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are reporting an increase in thefts from vehicles.
Police are reporting an increase in thefts from vehicles.
News

LOCK UP: Thefts from cars on the rise across Coast

Carlie Walker
7th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Fraser Coast police are asking the community to ensure they secure their vehicles after a number of thefts from vehicles in the region over the past few weeks.

Within the last 30 days, there has been a significant amount of reported thefts from vehicles, which were all mostly unlocked at the time, with 10 incidents reported in Hervey Bay and eight in Maryborough.

Police are urging the public to get into the habit of ensuring their vehicles are locked.

Most car thefts are opportunistic and there are a number of things you can do to reduce the risk of having your car stolen or broken into, including parking in well-lit, highly visible areas, installing a car alarm and removing any valuables that might tempt thieves.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Albanese looks at jobs as he tours state

        Premium Content Albanese looks at jobs as he tours state

        Politics Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese begins a six-day blitz of Queensland this weekend. Here’s where he’s heading.

        MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Premium Content MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Politics How Queensland MPs answered euthanasia question

        Tourists could be banned from parts of ‘wild’ Fraser

        Premium Content Tourists could be banned from parts of ‘wild’ Fraser

        News Call to slash visitor numbers and protect ‘dangerous' Fraser Island

        Put your best name suggestions forward for new water park

        Premium Content Put your best name suggestions forward for new water park

        News Fraser Coast Regional Council seeks community input for the facility being built at...