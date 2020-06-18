Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay Hospital and Health Services reported a dramatic increase in gonorrhoea, syphilis and chlamydia compared to the five-yearly average.
Mackay Hospital and Health Services reported a dramatic increase in gonorrhoea, syphilis and chlamydia compared to the five-yearly average.
Health

STIs rise across Mackay despite lockdown measures

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEALTH professionals are battling an outbreak of sexually transmitted diseases in Mackay, despite residents been forced into coronavirus lockdown.

Mackay Hospital and Health Services reported a dramatic increase in gonorrhoea, syphilis and chlamydia compared to the five-year average.

Gonorrhoea rates were almost four times the year to date average, with 90 cases caught by May 31.

Infectious syphilis rates doubled and 49additional chlamydia cases were reported compared to the five-year average.

Last year 839 people were diagnosed with chlamydia and 170 others found out they had gonorrhoea.

Read more:

Infectious STI cases surge across region

'Extraordinary gaps' in Mackay end-of-life care revealed

Spike in STI cases has health expert concerned

Mackay sexual health and sexual assault service nurse practitioner Donna Pini said the spike in venereal disease while residents were meant to be in lockdown has baffled sexual health experts.
Mackay sexual health and sexual assault service nurse practitioner Donna Pini said the spike in venereal disease while residents were meant to be in lockdown has baffled sexual health experts.

The spike in venereal disease while residents were meant to be in lockdown has baffled sexual health experts.

"The reason for the increase still remains unclear," Mackay sexual health and sexual assault service nurse practitioner Donna Pini said.

Mackay's suburbs have become a hotspot for the diseases, with Ms Pini saying cases were "prevalent" in the community.

The health service stretches from Mackay to the Whitsundays and out to mining communities like Moranbah, Clermont, Dysart and Middlemount.

Read more:

'Staggering' number of influenza cases revealed

Most prevalent illnesses diagnosed in Mackay last year

Health service expansions to cut patient travel

 

Mackay sexual health and sexual assault service nurse practitioner Donna Pini said condoms were important for STI prevention.
Mackay sexual health and sexual assault service nurse practitioner Donna Pini said condoms were important for STI prevention.

In July 2019 it recorded a sharp increase in gonorrhoea cases and the trend remained unchanged, Ms Pini said.

"High-risk groups for gonorrhoea have been men who had sex with men and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," she said.

"However, it is now becoming an increasingly urbanised condition and more so in heterosexual Australian caucasians.

"(But), it is too early to say what influence the coronavirus restrictions are having on these trends, which started well before the pandemic."

MHHS is working closely with the Townsville Sexual Health Service to explain the surge in cases.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Mackay sexual health and sexual assault service nurse practitioner Donna Pini said condoms were important for STI prevention.
Mackay sexual health and sexual assault service nurse practitioner Donna Pini said condoms were important for STI prevention.

But there were simple steps to case numbers from further climaxing.

"Use condoms for STI prevention," Ms Pini said.

"It is important that anyone who is sexually active to be tested for STIs, especially if you have had a new casual partner or recent partner change.

"It is important to remember most STIs are silent and do not produce any symptoms."

Mackay Hospital and Health Service STI rates

Chlamydia: 348 cases

Gonorrhoea: 90

Syphilis: 8

More Stories

chlamydia clermont dysart gonorrhoea isaac region isaac regiontownsville mackay mackay health mackay hospital and health services middlemount moranbah syphilis whitsunday whitsunday health
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Still in tune 60 years on

        premium_icon Still in tune 60 years on

        News Ronald and Elizabeth Mitchell’s secret to a long marriage is simple – just keep living!

        • 18th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
        Explore untouched parts of the reef with Lady Musgrave

        premium_icon Explore untouched parts of the reef with Lady Musgrave

        News Lady Musgrave Experience’s new pontoon will allow access to untouched parts of the...

        • 18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        10,000 fans in July: Bold plan to bring crowds back

        premium_icon 10,000 fans in July: Bold plan to bring crowds back

        Rugby League The crowd lockout is coming to an end. Here’s how it would work.

        • 18th Jun 2020 4:59 AM