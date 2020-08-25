Lockdown in lock-up as visitors barred from M’boro prison

VISITS to Maryborough Correctional Centre have again been suspended after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Brisbane youth detention centre at Wacol.

It is the second time the prison has been in lockdown during the pandemic, with visitors allowed back at the centre in early July.

The first lockdown led to rising tensions at the prison, according to a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman, in part because of reduced access to illicit substances.

However, despite the restrictions that have been a place, a spokeswoman from QCS said two small quantities of illicit substances were found in cells at the Maryborough prison since July 1.

A spokeswomanon Monday told the Chronicle officers were doing a "wonderful job" adapting to the restrictions to keep coronavirus out of the state's prisons.

"Prisoners by and large are understanding of the risks should COVID-19 get into a centre," she said.

"All officers and essential workers entering the prison undergo temperature checking and health screening.

"Officers who are unable to social distance will be required to don surgical masks supplied by QCS under the supervision of Queensland Health.

"Escort and security officers are required to wear masks and gloves when transporting prisoners."

The spokeswoman said officers had been vigilant in preventing the introduction of contraband into correctional centres.

"We are aware that prisoners will try to develop other vectors to introduce drugs into centres with visits being restricted," she said.