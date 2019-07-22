Locked cars targeted in spate of Coast stealing offences

Cars have been targeted in stealing offences across the Fraser Coast.

LOCKED and secured cars have been targeted in a spate of stealing offences across the Fraser Coast.

A rear Queensland car number plate, 297VVD, was taken from a vehicle on Central Ave in Pialba between 8am and 5pm on July 12.

A locked car was targeted on the Esplanade in Point Vernon when unknown offenders gained entry and stole a wallet and mobile phone between 3.30pm and 4pm on July 13.

Between 9am and 1.45pm on July 14 unknown offenders gained entry to a home on Queen St, Maryborough, possibly through an unlocked open window.

Once inside the Maryborough home, the thieves stole cash and car keys before taking a 2006 silver Peugeot with the Queensland registration plate 742JQY.

A locked and secured 2016 grey Kia Rio, Queensland rego 166YOX, was stolen from Walker St in Maryborough between July 6 and July 14.

Between 5pm on July 17 and 8am on July 18 unknown offenders removed the front and rear registration plates from a car in Macadamia Dr, Tinana with Queensland rego 827XSD.

In other offences, last Friday an elderly Burrum Heads woman who accidentally left her handbag behind in shopping centre toilets on the corner of Ivor Dr and Burrum Heads Rd has returned a short time later to find it gone.

Howard Police are investigating and reviewing security footage.

Between 10pm on July 11 and 8am on July 12 offenders have stolen two small collapsible TXP silver electric bikes and chargers from inside the annex of a Torquay home.

The thieves cut the locks to steal the bicycles from Fraser St.

About the same time in Urangan unknown offenders have stolen a Black LaPierre Zespy AM527 mountain bike and a blue and green Giant Junior mountain bike from the back of a utility vehicle in Buccaneer Dr.

A silver mountain bike was also stolen from the front of a house in Chancellor Dr, Urraween between 11am and 11.05am on July 17.