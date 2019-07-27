Menu
LOCKED IN TIME: St Mary's Catholic Parish celebrates 150 years. Father George Joseph, Chloe, 12, and Charli, 10, Mayes with a time capsule to be buried as part of the celebrations. BACK: David, Rebecca Mayes, Mary Kirkpatrick, Juanita Macnamara, Father David Pascoe and Bob Grant. Alistair Brightman
LOCKED IN TIME: M'boro church celebrates 150 years

Jodie Callcott
27th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
ON THIS day 150 years ago, fresh milk was delivered to your door in a bucket, the Maryborough Chronicle cost sixpence and horse-drawn carts carried goods up Kent Street.

Meanwhile on Adelaide Street, the foundation was being laid for Maryborough's home of Catholic faith.

More than 600 people gathered for the blessing ceremony led by Bishop James Quinn on July 29, 1869.

The Maryborough Chronicle reported the 'ceremony attracted great attention and interest from inhabitants of Maryborough'.

A bottle containing a Maryborough Chronicle from the day and coins was placed in a hollow under the stone.

Since then, St Mary's Catholic Parish has been a place for many generations to celebrate new life, mourn lives lost, marry and pray.

On Friday, a new capsule containing modern-day items including yesterday's copy of the now Fraser Coast Chronicle was locked away by Father George Joseph.

Reflecting on yesterday's historic event, parish secretary Mary Kirkpatrick told the Chronicle she had grown up in the church.

"My family have been part of this parish for our lifetimes, along with a lot of other locals who are still around," Mrs Kirkpatrick said.

"I've been baptised and married in the church and one of my children got married here."

Father David Pascoe was first to respond to the church's invitation to celebrate.

St Mary's Catholic Parish was Fr Pascoe's first placement as a priest from 1990 to 1992.

"It has a great history and is a wonderful structure that served the region incredibly for a long period of time," Fr Pascoe said. "You think of all the people who have walked over the front step during all that time for births, deaths, marriages and general coming together for prayer.

"It's a very special place."

