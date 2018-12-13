Menu
Rugby League

LOCKED OUT: Reporters banned from Seagulls crisis meeting

Matthew McInerney
by
13th Dec 2018 3:55 PM
LEAGUE: You may open tomorrow's Chronicle to learn what happened at arguably the most important meeting in the 46-year history of the Hervey Bay Seagulls.

The Chronicle, which was there when the Seagulls won three straight minor premierships from 2015 to 2017 and was among the scenes of euphoria when Hervey Bay broke its 15-year premiership drought with a 20-12 win against Waves Tigers on a Sunday afternoon in 2016, intended to show its support at the open meeting.

Seagulls crippled by six-figure debt

But on Thursday, about noon, reporters were requested to avoid the meeting.

This reportedly came from some sponsors and club members.

Crippled by a six-figure debt, the full extent of which was reportedly not discovered until halfway through the year, the Seagulls met with officials from Bundaberg Rugby League and the Queensland Rugby League's Central Division on Monday night to discuss its future.

Details of the meeting remain top-secret, but there are serious concerns about the club's ability to participate in the BRL next year.

The Seagulls will hold an "open", general meeting at Torquay's Stafford Park on Thursday night.

Current and former members of the club have promised to be there to ask any questions supporters may have about how the club was managed, and how such a debt was allowed to accumulate.

The answers to those questions are extremely important not only those who attended the meeting, but to those who stay up to date with local rugby league in the pages of this 160-year-old publication.

The Seagulls have promised to update media this morning and the Chronicle will post an update as soon as possible.

bundaberg rugby league fcleague fcsport hervey bay seagulls rugby league
Fraser Coast Chronicle

