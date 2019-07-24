Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Locked up over alleged elderly security guard attack

by Grace Mason
24th Jul 2019 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly assaulted four people - including a security guard in his 70s and two women - has had his case adjourned in a Cairns court.

Mark Antony Solomon, 28, is charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of serious assault and committing a public nuisance offence.

Police have alleged he initially assaulted two women, aged 22 and 26, who were known to him, on Marlin Parade in the Cairns CBD about 12.15am on Saturday.

Two hotel security guards, aged 33 and 75, tried to intervene and were allegedly assaulted too.

Another man who saw the incident also tried to assist and was also allegedly attacked.

Solomon's case was mentioned in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday where defence solicitor Steve Macfarlane asked for it to be adjourned for a long plea.

Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton adjourned the case until August 21.

Solomon remains in custody.

More Stories

assault assaulting the elderly jail security guard

Top Stories

    Woman jailed after 'disgusting act' against police

    premium_icon Woman jailed after 'disgusting act' against police

    Crime The court heard the woman called police to a Maaroom address after a drinking session with her ex-partner turned violent

    Poor visibility closes Fraser Coast road after crashes

    premium_icon Poor visibility closes Fraser Coast road after crashes

    Breaking Poor visibility has led to the road closure.

    'Bourbon is not an essential': Debit card debate re-ignites

    premium_icon 'Bourbon is not an essential': Debit card debate re-ignites

    News He said the scheme was working well in four sites.

    Bay dancer scores national award after year of training

    premium_icon Bay dancer scores national award after year of training

    News A Bay dancer is one of 17 award recipients throughout Australia