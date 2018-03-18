Locks go under the clipper for World's Greatest Shave

SHAVE IT OFF: Harry Wasley, 93, says goodbye to his beard and hair at the Fraser Coast's shave for a cure event at Hervey Bay Stockland. (Left) He received a certificate after shaving.

AT THE age of 93, this is the only time in the year Harry Wasley gets a shave and a haircut.

The Hervey Bay senior had no shortage of hair to snip at the Fraser Coast's Shave for a Cure event over the weekend, also giving his proud beard the cut.

Mr Wasley, who used to skipper a sailing boat in his early years, retired when he was 75.

Because he couldn't donate blood or volunteer, an idea to donate his hair to a worthy cause dawned upon him.

"With no other haircuts through the year, look at the money I save!” Mr Wasley said.

"I can't give much else back to the community, so I thought this would be the best way to go.”

Mr Wasley was one of dozens who showed up to Hervey Bay Stockland to shed their locks for the Leukaemia Foundation.

St James Lutheran College student Charlea Patroney, 15, got her precious locks shaved just days after year 10 student Eli Conroy-de Voss.

The pair raised more than $2500 between them on Saturday.