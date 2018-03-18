Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHAVE IT OFF: Harry Wasley, 93, says goodbye to his beard and hair at the Fraser Coast's shave for a cure event at Hervey Bay Stockland. (Left) He received a certificate after shaving.
SHAVE IT OFF: Harry Wasley, 93, says goodbye to his beard and hair at the Fraser Coast's shave for a cure event at Hervey Bay Stockland. (Left) He received a certificate after shaving. Blake Antrobus
News

Locks go under the clipper for World's Greatest Shave

Blake Antrobus
by
18th Mar 2018 4:30 PM

AT THE age of 93, this is the only time in the year Harry Wasley gets a shave and a haircut.

The Hervey Bay senior had no shortage of hair to snip at the Fraser Coast's Shave for a Cure event over the weekend, also giving his proud beard the cut.

Mr Wasley, who used to skipper a sailing boat in his early years, retired when he was 75.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Because he couldn't donate blood or volunteer, an idea to donate his hair to a worthy cause dawned upon him.

"With no other haircuts through the year, look at the money I save!” Mr Wasley said.

"I can't give much else back to the community, so I thought this would be the best way to go.”

Mr Wasley was one of dozens who showed up to Hervey Bay Stockland to shed their locks for the Leukaemia Foundation.

St James Lutheran College student Charlea Patroney, 15, got her precious locks shaved just days after year 10 student Eli Conroy-de Voss.

The pair raised more than $2500 between them on Saturday.

fccommunity fraser coast leukaemia foundation world's greatest shave
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Island protector to fight them on the beaches

premium_icon Island protector to fight them on the beaches

Business FRASER Island conservation legend John Sinclair is spearheading a fight against a coal mine he says will poison the waters off the World Heritage island.

  • 18th Mar 2018 3:45 PM
Seniors program aims for road safety

Seniors program aims for road safety

Whats On Empowering older people

  • 18th Mar 2018 3:35 PM
GALLERY: Guinness flows in St Paddy's Day celebrations

GALLERY: Guinness flows in St Paddy's Day celebrations

News Hoolihans hosted a major celebration of Irish culture.

New crocodile sighting on the Fraser Coast

New crocodile sighting on the Fraser Coast

News A new crocodile sighting has been reported.

Local Partners