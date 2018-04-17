LOFT APPEAL: 'Why I broke the rules'

EXCLUSIVE

STAFF were on suicide watch, a bullying culture and fear of reprisal reigned and mismanagement of millions appeared apparent when Chris Loft claims he took matters into his own hands.

These are just some of the explosive claims made by the ousted mayor in a 255-page document filed in Brisbane Supreme Court where he will fight to get his job back.

The Chronicle has obtained access to the file, which includes extensive council correspondence, reports and the letters purportedly exchanged between Mr Loft and the State Government in the lead up to his historic sacking.

It paints a picture of a defiant mayor, who not only freely admits to breaching the council code of conduct but claims his duty of care to staff and the community was the "higher authority".

He claims all instances of misconduct and/or inappropriate conduct were "borne out of a desire and intention to protect the interests of staff and other FCRC stakeholders from inappropriate behaviour by the CEO in question".

Supporting documents filed by Mr Loft include a email forwarded by Fraser Coast Council Chief Executive Ken Diehm listing 51 concerns which were flagged with him after taking over the top job last year.

This includes "writing off more than $64 million in assets over the last three years because of poor asset management practice, not adequately disclosing to councillors the establishment of a significant unrestricted internal reserves, major concerns in relation to our ability to achieve the outcomes of the Operational Plan and Capital Works Budget and the Heritage Committee approving 14 applications for rates discounts without council approval".

The list refers to "the failure of developing laws for cats which has cost the council in excess of half a million dollars, no CCTV strategy or policy despite millions of dollars expenditure, no management structure for the council's pounds".

The former mayor also alleges in his court filing the CEO, Mr Diehm, inherited a "proven toxic culture within the organisation with documented witness statements indicating it was acceptable practice for some senior staff to yell abuse at staff including swearing at them and calling staff idiots and stupid".

In a letter to Local Government Minister Hinchliffe Mr Loft's lawyers argue the "alarming findings tend to demonstrate that matters were more dysfunctional than initially thought and Mayor Loft's concerns were in fact not baseless".

There is also reference to submissions Mr Loft made to the Regional Conduct Review Panel where he wrote "I cannot sit by and be a "passive criminal" constrained by a code of conduct and I believe the hierarchy of rules is important. The code is important but not as important as the ultimate duty of care to my staff and my community."

It's those assertions however which appear to have been a red rag to Mr Hinchliffe, who became the first in his position to use his power under the act to dismiss a mayor.

In writing to Mr Loft to tell him he intends to sack him, Mr Hinchliffe says the quotes suggest "you do not truly understand your responsibilities and obligations as a mayor and a councillor under the LGA (Local Government Act), that you are not truly remorseful for your previous actions and that there is a real prospect you may engage in similar conduct in the future if action is not taken against you now".

He goes on to say Mr Loft's behaviour has "damaged and continues to damage the standing of, regard for and confidence of the public in the council, the position of mayor... and the system of Local Government generally". The letter also reveals for the first time, the full list of reasons which Mr Hinchliffe says led to his decision. The 11 findings all stem from complaints, which were upheld by RCRP panel and/or the then Local Government Director-General, about Mr Loft's behaviour during his first year in power.

They include instructing council staff to allow him access to the former CEO's email, making false statements about her to the media, criticising her on social media and showing her contract to his offsider Brian Downie and son Jason Loft.

Mr Loft is expected to today argue the bulk of complaints upheld against him relate to the tumultuous period of time where he was at loggerheads with the CEO and Mr Hinchliffe's decision was made after he had already been penalised for this behaviour and despite his claims he had not committed any further breaches since.

The appeal is expected to take place at 10am.

An outcome today is unlikely and it remains unclear whether the proceedings will delay the planned mayoral by-election on May 5.

The former CEO is suing Mr Loft and all current councillors, alleging they damaged her reputation.

If you need help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.