LOFT FALLOUT: Is it worth the risk to run for council?

Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft leaving the Hervey Bay court house during day 1 of his trial

IS IT too risky to run for office?

As next year’s council elections approach, Fraser Coast Councillor Rolf Light said he wouldn’t be surprised if some people were pondering that very question after ex-mayor Chris Loft was imprisoned after being found guilty of misconduct in a public office.

Cr Light, making it clear he was speaking in a personal capacity and not on behalf of the council, said his former colleague was serving six months in jail because of a simple case of misjudgment.

Mr Loft was found guilty in Hervey Bay District Court of trying to secure a job for his friend and former campaign manager Brian Downie.

The 68-year-old grandfather was sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to serve six months.

Cr Light said Mr Loft had been jailed for something that went on in both the private and public sectors every day.

Cr Light said he had been forced to reconsider whether he should run for the 2020 elections given the magnitude of the sentence handed down to Mr Loft for what he considered to be a minor infraction.

“Chris has been convicted and there is no actual victim,” he said.

“Should anyone go to jail when there is no victim?

“He was acting out of frustration, not out of malice.”

He said no one put their hand up to serve their community expecting it would end with them going to jail.

“There was no evil intent in this,” Cr Light said.

“Chris’s primary objective was to make the region better.”

Cr Light said he felt part of the role of a councillor was to be inquisitive and push the boundaries to make sure the community got the best possible result.

“We’re not there to be a rubber stamp,” he said.

Earlier this week, fellow councillor Denis Chapman shared his shock over his former colleague’s jail sentence.

Cr Chapman told the Chronicle he had taken the result of the court case “a bit hard”.

“He took on the job to be mayor to do the best he could,” he said.