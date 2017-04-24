27°
News

Loft 'the best mayor the Fraser Coast has ever had': Hansen

Blake Antrobus
| 24th Apr 2017 3:04 PM
Cr James Hansen.
Cr James Hansen. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN councillor James Hansen labelled Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft "the best mayor the Fraser Coast has ever had”, it drew applause from the audience.

In his opening address to the Howard community forum on Friday night, Mr Hansen said he wanted to recognise the mayor in front of attendees, stating Cr Loft was a man of "integrity and purpose.”

"He went to the election with a commitment to clean up the culture within the Fraser Coast, and he had a lot of push-back from a lot of people, from the media and from all sorts of people,” he said.

"But he stayed the course and did the right thing. He stood up for the workers of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and he should be congratulated that.”

Cr Loft is the third mayor of the Fraser Coast region, defeating former mayor Gerard O'Connell in 2016, who had earlier defeated Mick Kruger in 2012.

The council amalgamated in 2008 from the former Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tiaro and Woocoo councils.

Cr Hansen also took the time to direct criticisms about the Sport Precinct, labelling it a "pie in the sky” project.

"I always have a 'basic before bullshit' approach. To me it's crazy to support pie in the sky projects, and the Sport Precinct is a really good example of that - it's come to the council 10 times for a vote,” he said.

"To me it's really hard to look people in the eye and say you can't find money for their projects when you can find money for the Sport Precinct.

"To me, being a councillor is pretty simple; it's not rocket science. It's about staying connected with the community you represent, remembering the people are your boss.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  chris loft fccouncil howard james hansen

National park renamed to recognise Butchulla People

National park renamed to recognise Butchulla People

"Having the traditional name of K`gari restored to its rightful place will be like breathing life back into the island."

O'Brien: Gov't must 'step up' to prevent further road deaths

SAFETY UPGRADE: State MP Bruce Saunders (R) and Federal MP Llew O'Brien discuss Bruce Hwy upgrade plans with project managers.

As upgrades are set to start this week, MPs push for future works.

Meet the Fraser Coast council's new CEO

The Fraser Coast's new CEO Ken Diehm was appointed to the role in a unanimous vote earlier today.

Councillors voted unanimously for the appointment.

Sinking sand: frightening way to be introduced to new home

Sam and John Gould at Torquay Beach. They became trapped when the sand collapsed beneath them.

Sam told me she was just so grateful she didn't die that night.

Local Partners

Wide Bay mental health cases highest in Australia

The region's mood disorder rates are sitting at the highest in Australia, alongside the region's depression rates soaring in at third on the nation's ladder.

WATCH: Our young dancers learn funky routine from pro

Fraser Coast Dance Festival at the Brolga - (L) Jorja Warburton from the Gold Coast and Tahlia Edwards from Rockhampton at Jason Duff's workshop.

Performers of all ages danced in Maryborough over two big days.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

ACTRESS Amber Heard’s billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk has finally been spotted out and about in on the Gold Coast.

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

Dave Hughes skewered the A-list in his opening monologue

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

New medical facilities attracting Coast home buyers

NEW FACILITIES: Premier Health Care are building a new aged care across from St Stephen's Private Hospital, Hervey Bay.

Every suburb in Hervey Bay continues to post better.

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

REVEALED: The Fraser Coast's booming suburbs

SOLD: Real Estate Agent Jacqueline Farag has seen a spike in homes selling on the Fraser Coast, with Urangan, Point Vernon and Maryborough tipped as hotspots.

REIQ stats are promising for Hervey Bay/Maryborough

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!