Loft 'the best mayor the Fraser Coast has ever had': Hansen

WHEN councillor James Hansen labelled Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft "the best mayor the Fraser Coast has ever had”, it drew applause from the audience.

In his opening address to the Howard community forum on Friday night, Mr Hansen said he wanted to recognise the mayor in front of attendees, stating Cr Loft was a man of "integrity and purpose.”

"He went to the election with a commitment to clean up the culture within the Fraser Coast, and he had a lot of push-back from a lot of people, from the media and from all sorts of people,” he said.

"But he stayed the course and did the right thing. He stood up for the workers of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and he should be congratulated that.”

Cr Loft is the third mayor of the Fraser Coast region, defeating former mayor Gerard O'Connell in 2016, who had earlier defeated Mick Kruger in 2012.

The council amalgamated in 2008 from the former Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tiaro and Woocoo councils.

Cr Hansen also took the time to direct criticisms about the Sport Precinct, labelling it a "pie in the sky” project.

"I always have a 'basic before bullshit' approach. To me it's crazy to support pie in the sky projects, and the Sport Precinct is a really good example of that - it's come to the council 10 times for a vote,” he said.

"To me it's really hard to look people in the eye and say you can't find money for their projects when you can find money for the Sport Precinct.

"To me, being a councillor is pretty simple; it's not rocket science. It's about staying connected with the community you represent, remembering the people are your boss.”