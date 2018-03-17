Menu
Log on for free at Coast libraries

Inge Hansen
by
17th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

FRASER Coast Council has announced free access to computers and the internet at its libraries.

At a special meeting on Monday, Council agreed to drop the existing computer charge with Acting Mayor George Seymour highlighting that it would allow everyone access.

"It's often the people who can't afford the technology that are the ones most likely to benefit," he said.

Those who link their own computers and portable devices to the internet will be offered free wifi.

The $2.20 per hour for library members and $6 per hour for non-members was dropped immediately.

