Calliope truck rollover. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Log truck driver entrapped for hours after rollover

Vanessa Jarrett
2nd Feb 2021 10:25 AM | Updated: 11:19 AM
UPDATE, 10.30AM: A truck driver aged in their mid-20s has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition after a severe rollover near Calliope on Tuesday morning.

The driver of a large haulage truck carrying timber logs overturned on the Gladstone Monto Rd, south of Calliope, leaving him entrapped for several hours.

Emergency services on scene on Gladstone Monto Rd on February 2. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was taked just after 5.30am and the crew assisted the first responder already on scene.

The driver suffered serious head and lower limb injuries and was stabilised at the scene.

 

The driver was entrapped in the truck for several hours.Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
INITIAL, 7AM: The rescue helicopter has been called to assist at a truck rollover at Calliope.

Queensland Ambulance Service has reported a male patient is entrapped with facial and chest injuries.

Emergency services are at the scene on the Gladstone Monto Rd.

The incident was called in at 5.12am on Tuesday morning.

The rescue helicopter is en route to the scene.

