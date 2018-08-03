Menu
A log truck on the road.
Log truck mishap lands man in Gympie Hospital

JOSH PRESTON
by
2nd Aug 2018 2:54 PM

A GLENWOOD man in his sixties was taken to Gympie Hospital today after a log fell off a truck and struck him on the head.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were first called to a location on Arborfour Rd at about 11:30am, treating the man for minor neck and shoulder injuries.

A QAS Media spokesman said the man was then taken to hospital in a stable condition to receive further treatment.

It's believed the truck was stationary at the time of the incident.

editors picks falcon glenwood gympie hospital gympie news gympie region head injuries hit in the head log truck truck accident
Gympie Times

