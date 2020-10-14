Logan teacher charged with rape, attempted rape

A Logan teacher accused of raping a woman will remain on bail while a brief of evidence is prepared, a court has been told.

The 38-year-old teacher, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged last month with three counts of rape and one count of assault with intent to commit rape.

Queensland Police allege that all the offences occurred on July 29 at Fernvale, near Ipswich.

The man did not face Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning for his committal mention, but did appear when his matter was first before the courts three weeks ago.

His lawyer Brendan Beavon asked for the full brief of evidence to be disclosed to the defence and the court was told the brief would be handed up by December 2.

The Queensland Department of Education were contacted, but a spokesman said no comment could be provided while the matter was before the courts.

Quest understands he has been stood down pending the outcome of the criminal charges.

He remains on bail.

