LOGBOOKS: Truckie thinks new drivers need a helpful course

TRUCKIE Martin De Vos shared a controversial idea about logbooks on social media this week.

"Logbooks, as much as they are a pain in the a**, we have to deal with them," he said.

He said he thought the state's government transport departments should run compulsory courses about how to use logbooks for drivers who had just received their heavy vehicle licences.

"You should be shown the ins and outs and make sure you understand exactly how logbooks work," he said.

He suggested the courses needed to be run to comply with the new Chain of Responsibility laws that came into effect last year.

He said he made the video and shared his opinion on the matter after hearing about a young, inexperienced driver being stung with a logbook fine.

"I wish he would have come to me because I've had to learn myself, I've been out there and made mistakes and I could have helped him," he said.

He said the course would be beneficial for drivers new to the industry who didn't have any family or friends who were truck drivers and could help them with any issues that arose.

He pointed out that logbooks did have instructions in the front, however said not every driver was "very literate".

LOGBOOK FINE: The 53 year old driver from Currans Hill NSW appeared in Albury Local Court on 21 logbook charges under the Road Transport Act.

"Sometimes I've looked at what's in the front and its open to interpretation and when it's open to interpretation there's an issue," he said.

"They have an interpretation of the description of how they want it to be used and my interpretation could be different to yours.

"At the end of the day, instead of using it like us as a cash cow and young fellas and ladies, put a course together and make sure they understand it completely so they can be above board without making mistakes."

Martin said he didn't agree with the way that drivers on the east coast and south of Australia were forced to drive "when they were tired and sleep when they weren't".

"It's a stupid law," he said.

He cited the examples of Western Australia and Northern Territory's use of no logbooks and allowing drivers to decide for themselves when they needed a break.