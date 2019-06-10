Logie-winning actor's big Bay event to beat cancer

Aussie actor Samuel Johnson rocking out with Dicky Switch, the band that performed at Dancing Under the Stars on Saturday night.

EVERY dollar raised brings the fight against cancer a bit closer to being won.

And on Saturday night, the Fraser Coast came together at the Beach House Hotel to bring the finish line $20,000 closer.

Logie-winning actor Samuel Johnson was the guest star of the event, raising funds for his charity, Love Your Sister.

The charity was started by Johnson and his sister Connie in 2012 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She died almost two years ago, but Johnson has tirelessly worked to ensure the charity continues its work, with it's ultimate aim to "kick cancer in the face".

Earlier this year he won Dancing with the Stars, which added $50,000 to to coffers of Love Your Sister and kicked started the decision to tour around the country raising funds.

Fittingly the event on Saturday night was called Dancing Under the Stars, but it was far from the only appearance Johnson has made while on the Fraser Coast.

Last week he attended the Maryborough Markets and then had a tour of Hervey Bay's GenesisCare, which provides care to oncology patients.

Yesterday, the BOQ Caloundra team hosted Samuel Johnson and the @loveyoursister touring van. Pictured is Branch Manager, Steve Clarke, presenting Samuel with a $1,000.00 donation towards the ‘Love Your Sister’ goal of raising $10 million for breast cancer research. pic.twitter.com/VVLMxvjYNU — BOQ (@BOQ) June 3, 2019

In between he gave a speech at Urangan State High School on resilience and was moved by how involved the students became in what he was telling them.

Sara Lewis, a member of the Proud Villagers who helped organise the night with help from GenesisCare, said it had been a huge success.

"As Sam said, he is invested in this community who are so generous with their donations and time," she said.

Ms Lewis said it had been an honour to be a contact for the Love Your Sister team to help Johnson maximise his time on the Fraser Coast.

"Thank you for entrusting us to run this event," she said.

Fraser Coast band Dicky Switch provided entertainment on the night, with member John Sheehan saying the night had been a blast.

"It was the best fun we've had a for a long time," he said.

Mr Sheehan said he had been inspired by the passion Johnson brought to the fight against cancer.

To cap off a busy week, Maryborough Ford Car Club organised a car run from Maryborough to Hervey Bay on Sunday, weith all proceeds donated to Love Your Sister.