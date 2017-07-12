The lonely island graves the Fraser Coast has forgotten

Officer to be honoured at Maryborough service

IT IS thought that the bodies of at least nine people lie in the earth on Big Woody Island.

However only one of those graves is marked, that of a lighthouse keeper's daughter, Sarah May Hardie.

Archives have revealed the sad story of the young woman who died on the island.

She was just 19 when she died of lung congestion on August 8, 1883.

She was the daughter of Peter Hardie, who took over the duty of manning the lighthouses on the island from John Simpson.

The two lighthouses were called Middle Bluff and North Bluff.

Middle Bluff Lighthouse was restored last year, while the Chronicle is investigating whether the State Government intends to do a similar upgrade of North Bluff.

Mr Simpson manned the lighthouses until 1870 when he was transferred to the Sandy Cape Lightstation.

Mr Hardie remained on Woody Island until 1897.

Sarah's grave is located on the eastern side of the island, south of North Bluff lighthouse.

The concrete gravestone reads "Sacred to the memory of Sarah May Hardie who departed this life August 8 1883 aged 19 years".

The single word "Kept" is also inscribed on the gravestone.

A number of unmarked graves are thought to be located in the same area as Sarah's, but the exact location is unclear.

The remains of the original fence are located near her grave.