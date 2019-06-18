Long battle to secure Bay nurse has been won

Jaimie de Salis, a carer for her partner Barry Vincent, fought for six years to secure a Parkinson's Nurse for Hervey Bay.

Jaimie de Salis, a carer for her partner Barry Vincent, fought for six years to secure a Parkinson's Nurse for Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

AN INDESCRIBABLE feeling came over Jaimie de Salis earlier this year when it was announced that, after six years, her battle to secure a Parkinson's specialist nurse for the Fraser Coast was finally achieved.

Jaimie is a carer for her husband, Barry, who suffers from Parkinson's, and says having a nurse based at Hervey Bay Hospital is life-changing for herself and other local patients who no longer have to travel to Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast for specialist treatment.

Jaimie is elated to introduce the newly appointed Parkinson's Nurse Navigator Service, Catherine Birkett, at the monthly support group meeting on Tuesday, June25.

"What we're hoping is that people with Parkinson's will avail themselves of this wonderful service and they will find out just how good it is once they become involved in it," Jaimie said.

"Catherine, along with Ben Ross-Edwards from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, will be attending the meeting to discuss how the Parkinson's service will operate across the Fraser Coast. People will be able to register with Catherine on the day."

The meeting will be held at Tavistock Centre, Torbay Retirement Village, Tavistock St, from 10am.