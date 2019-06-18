Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jaimie de Salis, a carer for her partner Barry Vincent, fought for six years to secure a Parkinson's Nurse for Hervey Bay.
Jaimie de Salis, a carer for her partner Barry Vincent, fought for six years to secure a Parkinson's Nurse for Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman
Health

Long battle to secure Bay nurse has been won

Kerrie Alexander
by
18th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INDESCRIBABLE feeling came over Jaimie de Salis earlier this year when it was announced that, after six years, her battle to secure a Parkinson's specialist nurse for the Fraser Coast was finally achieved.

Jaimie is a carer for her husband, Barry, who suffers from Parkinson's, and says having a nurse based at Hervey Bay Hospital is life-changing for herself and other local patients who no longer have to travel to Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast for specialist treatment.

Jaimie is elated to introduce the newly appointed Parkinson's Nurse Navigator Service, Catherine Birkett, at the monthly support group meeting on Tuesday, June25.

"What we're hoping is that people with Parkinson's will avail themselves of this wonderful service and they will find out just how good it is once they become involved in it," Jaimie said.

"Catherine, along with Ben Ross-Edwards from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, will be attending the meeting to discuss how the Parkinson's service will operate across the Fraser Coast. People will be able to register with Catherine on the day."

The meeting will be held at Tavistock Centre, Torbay Retirement Village, Tavistock St, from 10am.

More Stories

fchealth fcnews hervey bay hospital parkinson's disease
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    MAKING A SPLASH: Council flags overhauls to Coast pools

    premium_icon MAKING A SPLASH: Council flags overhauls to Coast pools

    Council News A splash of funding into some of the Fraser Coast's major pools is set to take the region's aquatic centres to the next level

    • 18th Jun 2019 1:25 PM
    Woman locks herself in bathroom to escape violent partner

    premium_icon Woman locks herself in bathroom to escape violent partner

    News The 52-year-old assaulted his partner on January 9 after an argument

    • 18th Jun 2019 12:49 PM
    REVEALED: Why this brand new Bay servo remains closed

    premium_icon REVEALED: Why this brand new Bay servo remains closed

    News The servo currently sits empty on Boat Harbour Dr

    FINANCE: How to avoid getting declined on your next loan

    premium_icon FINANCE: How to avoid getting declined on your next loan

    News Do you want a stamp of approval on your next loan?