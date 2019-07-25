Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man treated by paramedics after motorcycle crash as motorists face long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound. Picture: generic, QAS Ambulance.
Man treated by paramedics after motorcycle crash as motorists face long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound. Picture: generic, QAS Ambulance.
News

Long delays on Brisbane motorway after crash

by Nicole Pierre
25th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are warned to expect long delays following a peak-hour crash on a motorway in Brisbane's south this morning.

Paramedics were called to a male patient after a motorcycle crash on the Logan Motorway (M6) eastbound in Berrinba at 8.19am Thursday.

The male patient is being treated on scene.

Motorists can expect long delays with cars travelling in reduced lanes.

"They're down to one lane on the motorway. Given the time, there's going to be delays," a Queensland Police spokesman said.

Long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound after a motorcycle crash after 8am Thursday. Picture: Google Maps
Long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound after a motorcycle crash after 8am Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

At 9.06am, there was slow traffic from the intersection at Third Avenue in Marsden and up to Drewvale.

More Stories

brisbane motorway crash traffic delays

Top Stories

    Hero mate saves blind man from 1100km away

    premium_icon Hero mate saves blind man from 1100km away

    News FROM 1100 kilometres away, Ben Harvey's mate came to the rescue when the Maryborough man collapsed in his kitchen.

    SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    premium_icon SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    Crime Once outside, the offender rammed a bollard, puncturing the radiator

    Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    premium_icon Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    News The Building Our Regions program could mean good things for M'boro

    Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    premium_icon Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    Breaking A man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a suspected snake bite.