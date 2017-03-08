Long-haired young ladies set to shave the day

Shaving their hair off are (top) Ella Barthelot and Emily Hon Fay.

THE last time Emily Hon Fay and Ella Barthelot had short hair, they were about eight years old.

Now in their teens and with hair down to their tummies, the Hervey Bay friends have decided to shave their heads for charity, and donate their hair to be made into wigs for people with cancer.

Emily, 14, said she had wanted to shave her head for a while, and decided it was a good way to raise money to help people living with cancer through World's Greatest Shave.

"One of my friends said I couldn't do it, which made me even more determined," Emily said.

Ella, 15, said she had been inspired to shave her head after seeing one of her former teachers take part in the charity event, but added she needed a little extra motivation.

"I said [to Emily] if you do it, I'll do it and now we actually are," Ella said.

"I figured, my hair's been a big part of who I am, so it would be the same for people with cancer, who don't get a choice but to lose their hair."

Alistair Brightman

Ella said she was nervous about shaving her head, but knew it was for a worthy cause.

"The treatment for cancer is painful, so they lose their hair and they're in pain, too," she said.

"It's scary for me but it will help someone like that, which is good."

The two girls are getting their head shaved on March 18 at the Stockland shopping centre in Urraween.

So far the duo has raised a total of $2100 for the charity event.

Ella said they had set a goal of $1500 when they signed up.

"So it's good that we've raised more than that," she said.

"A lot of local businesses really got behind us and helped us get there."

Between the two girls, about a metre and a half of hair will be donated to be turned into wigs.

Emily said she was looking forward to feeling a lot lighter without her long hair, and could not remember the last time it was short.

IF YOU would like to donate towards the Hervey Bay girls' cause, click here.