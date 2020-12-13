Long march of half a century from Nui Dat to Maryborough

They went their different ways after Vietnam but 50 years later these two army buddies chummed up again at Maryborough. Enjoying a beer at the bar during the Maryborough RSL Sub Branch Christmas lunch were Rod Lees (left) and Ralph Ackerman.

They went their different ways after Vietnam but 50 years later these two army buddies chummed up again at Maryborough. Enjoying a beer at the bar during the Maryborough RSL Sub Branch Christmas lunch were Rod Lees (left) and Ralph Ackerman.

IT’S been a long march from Vietnam 50 years ago through the Gold Coast region but two army buddies from Delta Company couldn’t be happier with where they have ended up – in Maryborough.

And there’s even a roadworthy Ferret scout car in the city, a much-photographed asset of the Maryborough Military Museum.

Corporal Ralph Ackerman and Sgt Rod Lees served together in Nui Dat in 1969-70. Mr Ackerman left the army but Mr Lees stayed on as a career soldier, promoted to CSM. They met up at army reunions over the next decades.

Four years ago Mr Ackerman and his wife Sharon moved from their Mt Tambourine home to the Maryborough RV Home Base.

Mr Lees said he had been surprised to learn of Mr Ackerman’s new home when they met up at a reunion 18 months ago. “I had just been up here for a look around with my cousin, so I sounded Ralph out about life in Maryborough.”

The response was enough to make up Mr Lees’ mind about his new retirement home. In April he and his wife Wendy packed up and moved to the RV Home Base at Tinana.

“We both love it up here,” said Mr Ackerman. “Even better, our wives love Home Base and the lifestyle of Maryborough as well. We enjoy the community feel and especially its old heritage buildings.”

Mr Lees is intrigued by the history of the city, the little towns such as Howard around the area – and the Ferret scout car at the military museum.

“I still have my licence to drive a Ferret but I don’t get in and out of it as easily as I did when I was 17.”