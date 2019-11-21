Long Tan painting offers new perspective on brutal battle

Maryborough Military & Colonial Museum - (L) John Meyers with a an 1899 flag from the Boer War and volunteer Colin Scott with a painting of the Rubber Tappers Hut at Long Tan. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Military & Colonial Museum - (L) John Meyers with a an 1899 flag from the Boer War and volunteer Colin Scott with a painting of the Rubber Tappers Hut at Long Tan. Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

JOHN Meyers has learnt to expect the unexpected each week at the Maryborough Military Museum.

Recently, it was an unusual painting, raw but piercing, from a machine gunner at the Battle of Long Tan.

Mr Meyers had a call from Alan Parr of Tamworth who asked if the museum would be happy to accept a painting he had done showing his memory of the legendary battle in the Vietnam rubber plantation on August 18, 1966.

The perspective of the painting, the only artwork ever created by Mr Parr, is taken from his position during the battle where he was the machine gunner with 7 Section, 12 Platoon, Delta Company, 6 RAR.

"The painting was produced by Alan from his memory of the action and depicts his gun being fired towards the enemy soldiers and also the enemy firing towards him from the hut in the background," Mr Meyers said.

Mr Meyers said during the battle, using radio contact, Major Harry Smith directed 12 Platoon to move around to the right flank and give fire support to 11 Platoon, which had been severely hit by enemy fire and lost half the platoon, either killed or wounded.

"The fire support was to be given while 11 Platoon withdrew from the exposed area where it had been pinned down by enemy machine gun and rifle fire. The covering fire was successful and 11 Platoon withdrew with minimal loss of life or injury."

Mr Parr said the painting was the only one he had ever done but he had written a book on his experiences in Vietnam, Memories of Vietnam.

The painting will be displayed with the museum's Battle of Long Tan collection.

A large mural on the eastern wall of the museum building depicts the battle, which was the subject of Danger Close, a movie released this year.

A Union Jack flag brought back to Australia in 1900 from the Boer War was also donated to the Maryborough Military Museum last week.

Mr Meyers said the flag had belonged to Ernest Fielding, a Queensland soldier who was part of the 1st Contingent.

"The flag came from his grandson, Mr Arnold Lee, who lives near Toowoomba," Mr Meyers said.

"Mr Lee recently found out that we had his grandfather's medal on display and he contacted us to see if we would like the flag to go with the medal."