Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tributes have poured in for Brad Duxbury.
Tributes have poured in for Brad Duxbury.
News

Long-term employee tragically killed at CQ mine named

Melanie Whiting
26th Nov 2019 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MINE worker who died overnight at Fitzroy Australia Resources' Carborough Downs mine site has been named.

The company confirmed that Brad Duxbury, 57, of Ipswich was the employee who died.

Fitzroy Australia Resources chief executive Grant Polwarth extended his deepest sympathies to Mr Duxbury's family and friends.

"Brad was a long-term Carborough Downs employee and a valued member of the Fitzroy team," Mr Polwarth said.

"Fitzroy's current focus is on supporting Brad's family, friends, and all of the Fitzroy workforce impacted by this event."

Mr Polwarth said Mr Duxbury's family has requested that their privacy be respected as they worked through this difficult time.

More Stories

carborough downs mine editors picks fitzroy resources australia mining fatality
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        premium_icon Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        News A Murder committal hearing has been interrupted, with a woman detained by detectives for allegedly taking photos of witnesses during the proceedings.

        Shock military imposter claim rocks M’boro RSL

        premium_icon Shock military imposter claim rocks M’boro RSL

        News The arrest followed a complaint made to police

        TIMELINE REVEALED: What is happening near sports precinct

        premium_icon TIMELINE REVEALED: What is happening near sports precinct

        News The timeline for the upgrade to Woods Rd has been revealed

        GET IN QUICK: Solar rebate set to decrease next month

        premium_icon GET IN QUICK: Solar rebate set to decrease next month

        News With solar panel systems at their cheapest and most efficient it’s no surprising...