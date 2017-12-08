Long term flow of jobs from $481M development boom

Five major development projects worth a combined $481 million were approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council on Wednesday

ABOUT half a billion dollars of developments are set to keep a steady flow of jobs coming into the Fraser Coast, according to the region's industry leaders.

The projects will create thousands of new residential lots in Dundowran, Urraween, Urangan and Burrum Heads, with the Dundowran development anticipated to create 2000 homes over two decades.

Win Projects' John Bone said the approvals were proof developers were seeing potential growth in Hervey Bay.

"We've continued to grow for years, in 1972 we had a population of about 7000 and today it's about 60,000," Mr Bone said.

"So it shows there's a need for that investment in the area.

"But we need a lot more than just 100 homes a year just for organic growth."

Developer Leda Holdings will handle the construction of the residential lots in Dundowran.

The project involves extensive landscaping and the construction of a new road and rounbout at the corner of Ansens Rd and Pialba Burrum Heads Rd.

But Mr Bone warned the region needed to be mindful of sustained jobs outside the construction.

"We need to make sure people do have work once they move in, especially with these larger commercial developments," he said.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said this investment would help give the region more opportunities.

"Jobs are the biggest things missing in the area, and this length will mean more jobs are rolled out over a sustainable period of time," Ms Holebrook said.

With the project now approved, Ms Holebrook said she wanted to see the council switch to an incentive scheme "based on attracting commercial businesses into the region."