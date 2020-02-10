Long-term jobs need regular funding: Butchulla advocate

REGULAR funding, not one-off grants, is what is needed to ensure indigenous Australians secure long-term jobs.

That is the view of Kate Doolan, Butchulla Native Title Aboriginal Corporation director.

Ms Doolan spoke to the Chronicle following the announcement of a $148,000 State Government grant, delivered to the Maryborough Aboriginal Housing Corporation and Cultural Development.

The grant is part of the State Government’s Dignity First Fund to boost indigenous job opportunities.

Ms Doolan said it would be a good opportunity for long-term indigenous employment if the funding was regular and not a one-off grant.

In 2019, following the historic Butchulla Land and Sea #2 Native Title decision, Ms Doolan said one of the roles of BNTAC was to prioritise job creation.

BNTAC is the assigned body corporate for issues relating to the Native Title decision.

She emphasised the importance of consulting and working with the indigenous community when creating jobs.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the fund “will assist Maryborough Aboriginal Housing Corporation’s Moonaboola Meeting Place to boost social connections and local job prospects.”

Mr Saunders said Dignity First was part of the State Government’s commitment to collaborating with community groups to help Queenslanders get into work.

“Living with dignity with a job and stable, secure accommodation are basic rights of Queenslanders, regardless of background or financial circumstances,” Mr Saunders said.