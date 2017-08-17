Long-term locals open new Chinese restaurant in Bay

FUElLED by their love of the Fraser Coast, food, and each other, couple Philip and Maggie Yong have pursued their long-term dream of opening up a restaurant.

Soy Asian Cuisine, located on Main St in Pialba, will be serving food starting 11am Friday featuring a mix of Chinese and Malaysian dishes.

The pair have 25 years of hospitality experience between them - with Philip in the kitchen and Maggie front-of-house - and have chosen this venture in their pursuit of happiness.

"We just really want to be happy and this is something we have wanted to do for a while," Maggie said.

"I am born and bred in Hervey Bay, and this is where we met."

The proud members of the Chinese community hope their new business will work in conjunction with the existing businesses.

"Philip and I are reality passionate about supporting local businesses, and we're trying to do things different like being open at slightly different times," Maggie said.

"We really want this to be a place where friends come together when hungry and grab food."

SOY Asian Cuisine, Main St Pialba's owners Philip and Maggie Yong. Valerie Horton

There is an eat-in, takeaway and home delivery option.

Soy Asian Cuisine will be open Monday-Saturday for lunch 11am-2pm and dinner 5pm-late.

It is located at Shop 9B 19 Main St, Pialba.