Long-term members reflect on Speedway's 60-year history

SPEEDWAY: Foundation member, 33-year committee member and life-long motorsports enthusiast Ron Prove can't help but feel a sense of pride when he sees thousands of spectators flock to Maryborough Speedway.

He was a member of the first Maryborough Sporting Car Club committee in 1958, when the club ran events at Maryborough Showground, and was president when the club was forced out of the venue.

It was then the club purchased land at Tinana, the same place the Maryborough Speedway stands today.

He will take one of the oldest speedway vehicles onto the track for the first time in decades this weekend when the club celebrates its 60th anniversary.

"I'm proud to have it, but it's rusting away,” he said. "It was made illegal in 1964. I could've updated it and changed the size of it but I chose to leave it as part of history.

"At the 35th reunion, I've got a photo of us going past the start/finish line, so (it's been) 25 years. I've been around the paddock but not on a race track. At 83 I don't expect to be going fast.”

Five decades of on-track rivalry will continue when John Watson and Geoff Moller hit the track in their nostalgia sedans tonight and tomorrow.

Eight drivers have nominated for the class, which showcases some of the oldest machines in speedway.

Watson and Moller first competed in the late 1960s.

"I drove the second meeting run at this track,” Watson said.

"In those days you bought an old rocket from down the road, kicked the glass out, paid $50, turned the wheels back to front and we went racing. Just a bit (of rivalry). We've been best friends for 100 years but that finishes when you get on track.

"You see the red mist and get into it.”

Moller will run a heavily modified 1958 Holden emblazoned with images that represent 50 years of his family's speedway history.

"It represents 50 years of cars the family have raced,” he said. "My son raced, daughters raced, and my two granddaughters race.”