Long way to the top for Mariners

THERE'S nothing quite like the taste of victory on the home turf. Trent Devere knows best.

But even then the coach of the Fraser Coast Mariners knows there's a long way to go before they're up with the top four, despite a thumping victory over the Gympie Hammers 50-19.

"We ended up winning... (but) we could have done better; our forwards didn't man up enough in the first half and we didn't work according to the structure we'd been training for,” he said.

"It was much better in the second half, the boys got a bit more urgency in where they needed to be and piled on a few points.”

Saturday's game marks the first home victory for the team after their close loss to Caloundra last week by 19-10.

"We usually play very well at home, travelling is mentally tough, and we need to target our home games to be successful,” he said.

But it's still a way off before the team can look to the top four for the season, with Devere stating Caloundra, Noosa and Maleny were the teams to look out for in the top rankings.

The Mariners would need to overcome these three alone before they have a shot at the position.

"We know what we've got to come up against. It's about playing the game how we want to. If our forwards get physical we've got a good chance,” he said.

Devere said he was hoping the players would channel some of that energy when the Mariners take on Nambour next week.