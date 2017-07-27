Longer jail sentence for prisoner who broke window

Woman to face court over crash that killed unborn baby

Man, 38, denies impregnating girl, 11, saying 'she raped him as he slept'

A PRISONER who broke a window at Brisbane Correctional Centre has been sentenced in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Clayton David Backman appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said Backman was incarcerated in a unit when he made repeated demands to be returned to the detention unit, where he had been housed.

He was told he would not be able to be accommodated in the detention unit.

Backman picked up a chair and shattered a window in the unit.

Sgt Quirk said about $800 worth of damage was done.

Duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher said Backman was 26 and had two children who lived in Brisbane.

The court heard Backman had a difficult young adulthood and was in care when he was younger.

He had been in the detention units for two months because of threats against him before he was rehoused in an observation unit.

"He was frustrated by the situation," Ms Schumacher said.

"He asked to return to the detention unit."

She said he broke the window out of frustration.

Backman was transferred to Maryborough Correctional Centre after the incident.

"It has made it more difficult for his family to visit," Ms Schumacher said.

"That will mean no contact visits.

"He is very regretful."

Backman was sentenced to one month in prison to be served cumulatively with his current sentence.

A parole eligibility date was set for November 10.