Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL

Longmire rejects Kangas to stay with Swans

by Jay Clark
12th Jul 2019 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has rejected a lucrative offer to take over North Melbourne.

The Swans are expected to announce a new deal for Longmire within the next 24 hours. He is already contracted until the end of 2020 but his extension will ensure he stays with Sydney for the long term.

While the Roos were hopeful of enticing Longmire to replace departed coach Brad Scott, the move was always a longshot.

It means North Melbourne interim coach Rhyce Shaw is in the box seat to keep the gig after an excellent start to his senior coaching tenure.

The Roos have won four of their past five games under Shaw to rejuvenate their finals hopes.

North Melbourne interim coach Rhyce Shaw is in the box seat. Pic: David Caird
North Melbourne interim coach Rhyce Shaw is in the box seat. Pic: David Caird

The Roos' players have voiced their strong support for Shaw remaining in the job permanently.

After a slow start, North is only one win outside the eight.

The Roos take on Essendon tomorrow.

More Stories

afl john longmire north melbourne kangaroos sydney swans
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: Time to share our favourite Fraser Coast spots

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Time to share our favourite Fraser Coast spots

    News From the best fishing spot to the perfect beach to take your dog, residents have the best knowledge of the Fraser Coast and how it can best be enjoyed.

    Bay man's bizarre explanation for DNA at robbery

    premium_icon Bay man's bizarre explanation for DNA at robbery

    News Holmes was reprimanded by the magistrate for calling out "bulls---"

    Bundaberg doctor charged with possession of child porn

    premium_icon Bundaberg doctor charged with possession of child porn

    Crime The man yesterday faced Bundaberg court over the charge

    Aged care funding system failing Coast's most vulnerable

    premium_icon Aged care funding system failing Coast's most vulnerable

    News More than 12-month wait for aged care home assistance