LOO LAUNCH: How you can help create city’s divine drawcard

DIVINE DUNNIES: Committee member Lisa Hunt, committee chair Nancy Bates and committee member Jaqui Elson-Green, with their Divine Dunny fundraiser. Photo: Stuart Fast

WEARING halos and other angelic get-up the team behind a unique Maryborough project wasn't about to wait for divine intervention to help get their message across.

The Divine Dunnies fundraiser was officially launched at the Maryborough markets on Thursday morning.

Committee members doubled as Dunny Angels, posing with a winged pedestal which was used to collect donations.

The idea is to not only spruce up the dodgy dunny in the Town Hall Green but also to tempt travellers into taking a comfort stop in Maryborough where they might then be convinced to check out the rest of the city's charms.

For Divine Dunnies chairwoman Nancy Bates, the start of the fundraiser was a success with more than $3300 raised.

$3000 of that was donated by the Maryborough Quota Club, with additional donations from Murray Barrett Plumbing, Deputy Mayor Darren Everard and from Divine Dunnies committee member Jaqui Elson-Green.

DIVINE DUNNIES: Maryborough Quota Club members Dell Ward, Pam Casey and Christine Smith donate to Divine Dunnies. Photo: Stuart Fast

"I think people like the fact that this is a lighthearted project and a bit of fun, although there in a serious intent to help Maryborough's economic recovery and capitalise on the surge in domestic tourism," Mrs Bates said.

"We need to raise a minimum of $25,000 but we are hoping for a lot more."

Quota Club member Christine Smith said the amenities would benefit the Maryborough community and hopefully become a tourist attraction for the city.

"I'm hoping everyone who can donate, will," Ms Smith said.

The donation dunny features a toilet bowl, mounted on a trolley underneath flowery artwork, angel wings and a glowing halo.

DIVINE DUNNIES: Dunny angel and committee member Lisa Hunt with the Divine Dunny fundraiser. Photo: Stuart Fast

"It was just a fun thing we were flinging around as a committee and then we said 'why not? Let's go with it'," Mrs Bates said.

"Its going to pop up here and there over the next couple of months."

It's hoped minimum funds needed to get the project started will be raised by Christmas.

"This week we've sent out expressions of interest to artists who will marry a vision and our aspirations together."

The project originated when a few Maryborough residents noticed the City Hall's public toilets were not as 'flash' as they could be, with plans to revamp to toilets to create a with a "Victoriana" theme from new artworks and music.

The public fund raiser comes one week after Fraser Coast Councillors donated money from their discretionary funds to Divine Dunnies.

See the Chronicle website each morning for a running tally on how much dunny cash has been splashed so far.