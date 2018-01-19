Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Look into the world through art

TALENT: Wilhelmus Breikers with
TALENT: Wilhelmus Breikers with "Prophet and Profiteers" which will feature at his exhibition. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

WHEN Wilhelmus Breikers puts a paintbrush to canvas, he depicts the world we live in which is, at times, overrun by greed.

One of his latest works, Prophets and Profiteers, reflects the "haves" and "have nots" of the world.

"My work is along the lines of different situations and incidents in the world," Mr Breikers said.

The Hervey Bay local of 28 years will have his 20 individual art works on display at a solo exhibition titled The World is a Better Place.

His pieces range from acrylic on canvas, drawings, pen and ink on paper and photographic pieces which were mostly completed through 2016 and 2017.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EVENTS HERE>>

The art is for sale with varying sizes to choose from.

The free exhibition can be viewed from February 2 to 25 at Gatakers Artspace, Maryborough.

Opening night is on Friday, February 27.

Drinks and nibbles will be available for all to enjoy.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fccommunity gatakers artspace maryborough the world is a better place

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Thieves steal $1000, alcohol, Zooper Doopers from club

Thieves steal $1000, alcohol, Zooper Doopers from club

Alcohol, merchandise and more than $1000 cash were taken from Brothers Maryborough Rugby League Football Club.

Seeing double: Coast sisters among first nursing grads

USC nursing graduand Hayley Coyne.

"We've worked hard to get where we are today.”

Council defends new ranger punished for shooting 20 roos

An former police officer was punished by QPS after 20 kangaroos were slaughtered at Booral.

Man was investigated over mass shooting in 2011.

Female police officer assaulted as car thief resists arrest

Maryborough Police officers looking for an alleged stolen vehicle drove around Granville speaking with residents, businesses and school staff.

Two people are wanted by police over the incident.

Local Partners