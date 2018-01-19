Look into the world through art

TALENT: Wilhelmus Breikers with "Prophet and Profiteers" which will feature at his exhibition.

WHEN Wilhelmus Breikers puts a paintbrush to canvas, he depicts the world we live in which is, at times, overrun by greed.

One of his latest works, Prophets and Profiteers, reflects the "haves" and "have nots" of the world.

"My work is along the lines of different situations and incidents in the world," Mr Breikers said.

The Hervey Bay local of 28 years will have his 20 individual art works on display at a solo exhibition titled The World is a Better Place.

His pieces range from acrylic on canvas, drawings, pen and ink on paper and photographic pieces which were mostly completed through 2016 and 2017.

The art is for sale with varying sizes to choose from.

The free exhibition can be viewed from February 2 to 25 at Gatakers Artspace, Maryborough.

Opening night is on Friday, February 27.

Drinks and nibbles will be available for all to enjoy.