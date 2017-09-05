LOOKING BACK: Airport's history revealed

WALKING around the expansive grassed area beside the Maryborough airport, there are many RV travellers from down south enjoying the great outdoors.

If one looks closely at the ground beneath the RVs, hints and traces of an earlier and busier use of the site can be seen.

The concrete foundations and crumbling roads dotted through the grass are evidence of a period when Maryborough played an important role in training recruits for the Royal Australian Air Force during World War II.

I really enjoy exploring ruins and historic remnants like these and comparing them with old photographs and maps.

Fortunately, elsewhere on the State Heritage Listed site, more remains than just foundations.

Bellman Hangar at Maryborough Airport. Glen David Wilson

The first buildings erected at the outbreak of war were 'P' series huts, pre-cut of timber and galvanised iron and assembled on site.

Three huts of this type remain at the Maryborough Airport, all of which continue to serve useful functions.

One of these huts, which was used as the parachute packing shed, is now the terminal.

Another, by the runway, which was used as a flight office, is now occupied by the Maryborough Aero Club.

Beside the tree-lined entrance avenue, the former hospital is now used by a community group.

With a scarcity of labour and materials, a prefabrication scheme was utilised where components were made in the south, shipped here and assembled on site.

Concrete foundations, Maryborough Airport

The scheme saw contracts for the construction of two Bellman hangars for Maryborough.

From April 1942, Maryborough's activities included Recruit Training.

No.3 Recruit Depot operated at Maryborough until July 1943 and No.6 Recruit Depot from November 1944 to June 1945.

These units gave basic training to about 4,000 recruits.

Women (WAAFs) were also stationed at Maryborough.

The former parachute packing shed is now the terminal.

Maryborough aerodrome facilities were also used for airframe overhaul and a third and fourth Bellman hangar were erected sometime in 1944.

For a period the facilities at the base were used by RAAF 1 Radar School.

Following the victory in Europe in May 1945, the Royal Navy formed the British Pacific Fleet.

In June 1945, HMS Nabstock unit arrived in Maryborough.

This was a mobile naval air base for training crew and the assembly of aircraft for the British Pacific Fleet.

A number of Royal Navy Air Squadrons were based here until late 1945.

The RAAF station was closed after their departure in November 1945.

Control of the aerodrome was then transferred to the Department of Civil Aviation.

Walking over the site now, it is hard to imagine how busy it once was.

Incredibly, there were 127 buildings on site at its peak.

Most of these buildings were no longer needed in peacetime.

Buildings from this site were sent out where needed and many continue to be used to this day around Maryborough and further afield including, for example, the gym/picture theatre which continues to be used as the Maleny RSL Hall.

Civil Aviation elected to retain the hospital, motor transport garages, two hangars, a flight office, a workshop, store, inflammables store and two latrines.

One of the hangars is now in the Maryborough CBD and used as a car servicing workshop, though most of the selected buildings remain on site, including the large Belman Hangar which is still used for aviation purposes.

The sense of peace and calm being enjoyed by those who now visit belies the significant role of this site in Australia's contribution to the gravest conflict the world has ever seen three quarters of a century ago.