Looking back at last fatal police shooting on Coast

WHEN the last fatal police shooting happened on the Fraser Coast, staff from the Chronicle sent flowers to the police officer who had been forced to make an unthinkable decision.

It was May 2, 2007, and Tinana Place was the scene.

Memories of that day were brought back across the Fraser Coast this week after police shot a gunman dead on a property at Tiaro on Sunday.

A knife-wielding man took hostages before stabbing a man in the neck.

A probationary constable fired a single shot at the man.

Nancy Nates, editor of the Chronicle at the time, said it had been a traumatic experience for the shopkeepers and police.

“Our journalists were aware what a trauma it can be for police officers and particularly the investigation in the aftermath.

“Chronicle journalists at the time took a collection of money and sent some flowers to the officer to thank him for protecting the community.

“I was impressed by the bravery of the retailers too.”

Ms Bastes interviewed one of the witnesses of the crime, butcher Darren Simpson.

He shared what it was like to witness the shocking incident.

“It’s not every day you get taken hostage,” he said at the time.

“It’s not every day you see someone shot in front of you. It was pretty unbelievable and it all happened so quickly.”

The Tinana Place businessman was taken hostage with four other men, made to put arms around each other as a yelling man held a knife to the throat of a young shop assistant.

As police arrived at the busy shopping precinct, the unknown assailant started stabbing Richard Feeney, who was 21.

The man then ran through his scattering hostages towards the three police officers with his knife raised before he was shot.

Neighbouring business owner Greg Scheuer said he had no idea what was happening until he heard a gunshot.

“I walked outside and there was a man’s body lying in the carpark and a police officer standing over him with a revolver,” he said.

“There was no yelling beforehand. Apparently the bloke stabbed a worker from the supermarket in the neck once or twice.”