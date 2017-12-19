LOOKING BACK: Brooweena bridge built in their honour

DRIVING through the countryside, near the western boundary of the Fraser Coast, along the Brooweena Woolooga Road there is an interesting bridge just beside the road.

The fact that the creek which it traverses is now called Bridge Creek, gives some indication that this is no ordinary bridge.

Apart from the four substantial pillars, it does look rather like a typical country bridge made of timber.

However, the four pillars tell the story of this bridge as a war memorial. War memorials took many different forms but this is the only known example of a memorial bridge in Queensland.

In August 1920 the Maryborough Chronicle reported from the monthly meeting of the Woocoo Shire Council that the following letter to the Council Chairman from Mr Lawrence Smith, Mt Joseph, Brooweena was read out: -

"Sir, I wish to get permission from your local council to construct a bridge over the small creek near Mt Joseph, on the ten chain road just above the present bridge. This structure would have four girders resting on sills at each end, which would be on top of a concrete wall. The decking would be 5 or 6 inches thick. The bridge would be built very substantially and in keeping with the object it is intended for, viz., a memorial to all soldiers who went from Woocoo and fell in the late war. It would stand rather above the level of the highest bank, and would be railed, with concrete pillars on each corner, in one of which would be a marble slab bearing the names of the boys who fell. Hoping you will see your way to grant this request.

- Yours faithfully, Laurence S. Smith."

The offer was of course heartily accepted by the Woocoo Council and the bridge built to the design.

The bridge was constructed by Mr Smith's station hands, some of whom were returned soldiers themselves. The masonry work on the pillars was carried out by F W Webb of Maryborough.

One of the pillars bears the names of the nine Brooweena men who nobly lost their lives whilst another pillar lists the names of the other 38 brave men who enlisted from the area.

This bridge is a part of a rich tapestry of patriotic gestures right across the country in the wake of the First World War.

Although the Smiths did not lose any sons in the war, they still wished to make their own commemorative gesture. Upon completion of the bridge, it was handed over to the council.

There was a great deal of patriotic support around Brooweena during and after the war. The residents of the town and surrounding district funded an ambulance in France and another memorial in the form of a digger statue is located in the centre of the town.

This privately funded and built bridge remained in use by vehicle traffic until a new structure was built beside it in 1972. The Patriotic spirit of the Smiths still stands though as a pedestrian bridge and a memorial to the fine men of the Brooweena district who answered the call.