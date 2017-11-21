Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

LOOKING BACK: Doolong Flats Juice Mill

ABOVE: Lettering on brick at Doolong Flats Juice. LEFT: the forest has reclaimed the site ofthe mill. BELOW: Bricks at Doolong Flats Juice Mill.
ABOVE: Lettering on brick at Doolong Flats Juice. LEFT: the forest has reclaimed the site ofthe mill. BELOW: Bricks at Doolong Flats Juice Mill.

I WANTED to write this week about a forgotten site that I believe is of great historic significance for the local area.

In a heavily forested section of Wondunna not far from the Fraser Coast Anglican College, between two growing housing estates, lies the scattered and discarded remnants of an important part of Hervey Bay's history and, in particular, the initial development of the sugar industry.

This was the first mill in Hervey Bay; the Doolong Flats Juice Mill.

While it was not a success, it was at the forefront of the early attempts to cultivate and develop the land around Hervey Bay.

It is rather tranquil here in the forest with the sounds of birds breaking the silence above a carpet of wildflowers and other vegetation green from the recent rains.

Bricks at Doolong Flats Juice Mill.
Bricks at Doolong Flats Juice Mill.

But for a brief period - 1883 to 1889 - the Doolong Flats Juice Mill was a site of industry, workmen and traffic.

The founders of the facility were two enterprising Danish settlers; John Hansen and Hans Jorgensen. They had high hopes for the profitability of their venture.

The heavy machinery used was purpose-designed and constructed at Walkers in Maryborough and its first day of operation was on July 18,1883.

That first day of operation on this site was marked with much fanfare in the presence of a large number of optimistic locals.

However, it was followed the next day with a painful and unfortunate incident where a worker's foot got stuck in the rollers of the mill, crushing it and requiring amputation.

The location where the juice mill stood can be identified among the otherwise flat country through the landscape at first and then through the artefacts on and in the ground.

The site, over a couple hundred square metres, includes several pits, rubble mounds and evidence of past clearing.

Among the rubble mounds which help to identify the site from the otherwise flat swampy ground can be found metal artefacts as well many handmade bricks.

In August 1883 the Maryborough Chronicle reported on the first load of sugar being produced here reaching the firm of Brennan and Geraghty in Maryborough.

The sugar was described as "dry, hard, and of an excellent quality. Being manufactured by the open pan process it does not, of course, compete with vacuum pan whites.”

The mill was also praised as being of "excellent working order, with all the necessary appliances for taking cane from neighbouring farmers, and they have the credit of initiating a very profitable branch of industry among the countrymen residing in the Pialba scrubs.”

Despite the initial indicators of success for Hansen and Jorgensen, within a matter of months financial difficulties necessitated the sale of the mill and associated agricultural lands.

It continued under different owners, but in a matter of years the mill would be left to ruins where it would sit here in the scrub for over 125 years.

Topics:  fchistory george seymour looking back maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
ROLLING COVERAGE: First meeting of Hervey Bay candidates

ROLLING COVERAGE: First meeting of Hervey Bay candidates

HERVEY Bay's Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first Meet the Candidates forum for Hervey Bay's state hopefuls.

  • News

  • 21st Nov 2017 7:10 AM

You could win $250 thanks to council initiative

(L) Isobel Dale from The Organic Patch and Christine Barber from Maryborough Loans & Trading are all smiles now that Ellena Street in the Maryborough CBD is open for business again.

The initiative has been welcomed by local businesses.

VOTING EARLY? Where to find your closest pre-polling station

Ballot to decide the order the candidates will appear in the 2016 council Election. The candidates numbers are put into envelopes and then the ballot box. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Where you can vote if you want to avoid election day crowds.

Mental health services under stress in regions

Despair and other mental health concerns are rising in regions.

Mental health provider calling for funding certainty

Local Partners